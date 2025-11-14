Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: NY Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer delivers bold message after OT win vs Golden Knights

Matthew Schaefer shared a bold postgame message after the New York Islanders’ overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights, offering insight into the team’s performance and mindset.

By Alexander Rosquez

Matthew Schaefer #48 of the New York Islanders in action.
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesMatthew Schaefer #48 of the New York Islanders in action.

The New York Islanders entered their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights needing a stabilizing performance, and they delivered exactly that in a 4–3 overtime victory sealed by JG Pageau. Momentum swung repeatedly, penalties piled up, and the game nearly slipped away, but New York steadied itself when it mattered most.

At the center of the effort was Matthew Schaefer, whose standout rookie season continued with another impactful night. The 18-year-old delivered a goal, an assist, and the competitive edge the Islanders leaned on during their most turbulent stretches. His postgame comments matched the confidence he has shown on the ice.

For a team fighting to maintain its footing in a crowded Eastern Conference race, the victory—and Schaefer’s growing presence—offered a timely boost heading into a challenging back-to-back.

Did the Islanders outplay Vegas?

After the win, Schaefer offered a clear assessment of the matchup. We definitely didn’t stop fighting. I mean, I just think from the start, we started out hot. I think we were a better team. I mean, Sorokin made a lot of big saves for us. So, when you have a goalie like that, it definitely helps. We kept fighting back,” he told The Hockey News.

Tweet placeholder
Despite penalties and a blown two-goal lead, New York forced overtime and capitalized when the opportunity came.

How is Schaefer shaping his rookie campaign?

Schaefer’s 14 points in 17 games highlight a debut season already surpassing expectations. His emergence has also validated key roster decisions, including the move that brought in Emil Heineman, who scored his seventh goal of the year against Vegas.

What’s next for Schaefer and the Islanders?

New York is back on the ice Friday against the Utah Mammoth at 7:00 p.m. ET—a quick turnaround that will test Schaefer’s stamina after another high-usage performance.

