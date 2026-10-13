Why isn’t Frank Nazar playing today, Oct. 13, for Blackhawks vs Penguins in 2026-27 NHL season?

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2026-27 NHL season, but they are without Frank Nazar in their lineup.

Fans tuning in to the Chicago Blackhawks‘ home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins can’t help but notice that Frank Nazar is nowhere to be found at the United Center. The young star’s absence is the result of a disciplinary decision by the NHL and its Department of Player Safety. On the bright side, however, Connor Bedard is playing against the Penguins, making his season debut.

“Chicago’s Frank Nazar has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head against NY Islanders’ Bo Horvat,” the NHL‘s Department of Player Safety announced on its X account, @NHLPlayerSafety.

The league’s administration had previously informed Nazar that he was scheduled for a virtual meeting. Had it been an in-person hearing at the league’s office in New York City, Nazar would’ve faced a minimum suspension of six games.

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Nazar’s hit to Horvat’s head

Nazar was caught in the eye of the storm during Chicago’s 4-1 defeat against the New York Islanders during the 2026-27 NHL season. The former first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft delivered a vicious, late shoulder check directly to Bo Horvat’s head.

Chicago’s Frank Nazar has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head against NY Islanders’ Bo Horvat. https://t.co/2NbknT4yX8 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 10, 2026

Although the Isles’ captain still managed to score into an empty net and put the game away, the rest of the Islanders reacted and went after Nazar, as Horvat was slow to get back to his feet.

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The incident didn’t stop there at UBS Arena after the final horn, as the NHL’s Department of Player Safety stepped in. Opinions differ on the length of the suspension, with some fans agreeing with it and others believing it wasn’t long enough.

Nazar’s suspension length

Nazar will miss the first two games of a seven-game homestand at the United Center. Nazar was suspended for Chicago’s 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes—the Blackhawks’ second straight defeat and fifth in six games this season—and will miss the Penguins game, too. He will return to the lineup when Chicago hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 15.

So far in the 2026-27 NHL season, Nazar has played in five games, scoring two goals (tied for the most on the Blackhawks) and adding an assist. His three points are the second-most on the team, underscoring the struggles in the Windy City to start the season as the Blackhawks have missed Connor Bedard.

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Key takeaways