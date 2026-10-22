Penguins’ Kyle Dubas confirms Ben Kindel’s health update after plane emergency

Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas provided a vital update on young forward Ben Kindel following a frightening medical emergency aboard the team plane.

Shortly after departing Salt Lake City bound for Pittsburgh, the team charter was forced to divert back to Utah after the 19-year-old collapsed mid-flight. Dubas confirmed that Kindel suffered a vasovagal episode approximately 10 minutes into the trip, prompting quick action from the medical and flight staff to ensure his safety.

“On Tuesday, about 10 minutes into the team’s return flight from Salt Lake City to Pittsburgh, Ben collapsed on the team plane in what has been diagnosed as a vasovagal episode. Ben was given oxygen on the flight, regained consciousness and the determination was that the flight needed to be landed back in Salt Lake City.”

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What happened to Ben Kindel?

Ben Kindel was immediately transported to a local hospital for evaluation, where he remained under close supervision overnight alongside key members of Pittsburgh’s operational staff.

Fortunately, the young forward made rapid progress and received medical clearance to return home to Pennsylvania. Dubas confirmed that former players turned hockey operations executives Nick Bonino and Jason Spezza stayed behind with Kindel in Utah to assist during his hospitalization. With Kindel safely back in the building for further evaluation, the Penguins are prioritizing his long-term wellness as they place him on injured reserve.

“Ben was cleared yesterday to travel back to Pittsburgh. He is back in the building for treatment and further testing today. We’ll place him on injured reserve, and we will obviously follow very strict guidelines to ensure a safe return to training and play for Ben. That’s our primary goal and paramount to his future and health.”

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What’s next for Ben Kindel?

Now back in Pittsburgh, Kindel is undergoing additional testing and receiving treatment from the organization’s medical specialists. While placing him on injured reserve frees up a roster spot, Dubas made it clear that rushing the promising former first-round pick back into game action is not an option.

The team is implementing a cautious approach to ensure Kindel meets all health benchmarks before returning to physical training. Dubas emphasized that safeguarding Kindel’s future health remains paramount above any short-term roster needs. Leadership figures Nick Bonino and Jason Spezza remaining in Salt Lake City highlighted the franchise’s player-first mentality during critical situations.

Praise for medical personnel and crew under pressure

In-flight medical incidents require composure and quick decision-making, and Dubas expressed immense gratitude for how seamlessly the staff responded to the emergency.

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He praised the combined efforts of the Air Canada flight crew, team operations leader Jason Seidling, head assistant coach Dan Muse, and the Penguins’ medical personnel for restoring order rapidly and keeping Kindel stable.

“I think anyone who’s been a part of any episode of that nature, you gain a deep appreciation very quickly for the way that people are trained to handle them,” Dubas praised. “Our medical staff, plus the Air Canada staff, Dan Muse and Jason Seidling – just the calm and way that they can handle and restore order very quickly is deeply appreciated.”

With Kindel rested and undergoing thorough testing under strict team protocols, the Penguins are relieved to have their young forward safely back in Pittsburgh as he begins his path toward a full recovery.

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Key takeaways