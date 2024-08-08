Egypt will face Morocco in the 2024 Olympic Games bronze medal match. For key information on match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

Egypt vs Morocco: Where to watch and live stream Men's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

Egypt are set to clash with Morocco in the 2024 Olympic Games bronze medal match, promising a showdown between two football powerhouses. Don’t miss a moment of the action—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.

[Watch Egypt vs Morocco live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a high-stakes showdown for the coveted “consolation prize,” Morocco and Egypt are set to clash for the bronze medal. While the bronze holds its own significant value, symbolizing the exceptional effort and skill of the third-best team in the tournament, it also serves as a poignant reminder of how close they came to competing for gold.

Both teams narrowly missed their shot at the finals, with Morocco falling 2-1 to Spain and Egypt succumbing to France in extra time with the same scoreline. Now, the stage is set for these two African powerhouses to battle for a medal that would be historic for both nations.

Egypt vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 9)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Ahmed Moustafa Zizo of Egypt – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Egypt vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports Xtra

France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX France 3, Eurosport 2 France

Germany: Eurosport Player Germany

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SNRT Live, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 3, Arryadia 3, beIN Sports Xtra

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports Xtra

UK: discovery+ EuroSport Player UK discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Peacock, Telemundo