Egypt are set to clash with Morocco in the 2024 Olympic Games bronze medal match, promising a showdown between two football powerhouses. Don’t miss a moment of the action—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.
[Watch Egypt vs Morocco live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
In a high-stakes showdown for the coveted “consolation prize,” Morocco and Egypt are set to clash for the bronze medal. While the bronze holds its own significant value, symbolizing the exceptional effort and skill of the third-best team in the tournament, it also serves as a poignant reminder of how close they came to competing for gold.
Both teams narrowly missed their shot at the finals, with Morocco falling 2-1 to Spain and Egypt succumbing to France in extra time with the same scoreline. Now, the stage is set for these two African powerhouses to battle for a medal that would be historic for both nations.
Egypt vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (August 9)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Egypt vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports Xtra
France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX France 3, Eurosport 2 France
Germany: Eurosport Player Germany
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SNRT Live, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 3, Arryadia 3, beIN Sports Xtra
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports Xtra
UK: discovery+ EuroSport Player UK discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Peacock, Telemundo