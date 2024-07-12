Stephen Curry spoke about Team USA and the chances of winning a gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stephen Curry has big warning for rest of the world before 2024 Paris Olympics

Stephen Curry and LeBron James showed a glimpse of what could happen in the 2024 Paris Olympics during their first exhibition game for Team USA against Canada.

Of course, the image which immediately went viral was the amazing alley-oop between them. James said of the play: “Chef and King. This is what you all been patiently waiting for!!! Well, we’re here now! Let’s get it! Summer time vibes!!!”

A few months ago, the Golden State Warriors made a trade proposal to the Los Angeles Lakers trying to pair LeBron with Steph. However, general manager Rob Pelinka rejected the offer.

Stephen Curry likes Team USA chances in 2024 Paris Olympics

Now, an entire nation expects this roster to deliver some 1992 Dream Team memories. That was a legendary squad with names like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird or Magic Johnson.

Nevertheless, the Olympic tournament is very different three decades later. The United States will face Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico in the group stage with other dangerous rivals looming such as Canada, France or Greece.

So, with all the expectations upon them, Stephen Curry sent a warning to the rest of the teams worldwide. The strong message came during an interview with Fox Sports.

“The thing is we can control our effort, intensity and physicality. That’s what we’ve been talking about since Day 1. As LeBron said, we can still work in the timing of our offense, but, if we compete like that, committed to playing defense, we’ll be fine against anybody.”

Curry admitted that the main goal in is not to showcase incredible skills. The clear target is to bring home gold medal. “We just want to win gold. Whatever that takes. It doesn’t matter your stats or how many minutes you’ve played. Everybody on the floor is just committed to do what they’re supposed to do. We’ll be good.”