Steve Kerr has made constant changes to the Team USA lineup at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but LeBron James completely supports the coaching staff's decisions.

Team USA has such a star-studded roster that sometimes Steve Kerr has no option but to leave big names on the bench. LeBron James, however, has reminded his teammates what really matters in the Olympics.

“We know that’s part of what the coaching staff may do throughout the course of the tournament,” James said, via Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.net. “So, you know, we know it could be anybody’s number any given night, and it’s not about who starts, it’s not even about who finishes, it’s about when you’re in the game, you know, the minutes that you play, you play at a high level, and I think everybody did that in the minutes they played.”

The changes in the lineup and the rotation have given a lot to talk about at the beginning of Paris 2024, with Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid among the stars who found themselves on the bench in some group stage games. But LeBron believes everyone is doing a great job in helping the team succeed.

LeBron James happy with Team USA’s depth

Those who come off the bench have been impactful for Team USA, helping the squad start the Olympics with a 3-0 record: “It’s great. I mean, you know, we’ve got 12 guys that can go out and get the job done, you know, any given night.”

At 39, The King is leading Team USA both on and off the court. He’s been the flag bearer in the opening ceremony, and apart from proving he still has enough left in the tank in these Olympics, James is giving credit to everyone for their contribution, regardless of their playing time.

LeBron warns about Olympic opponents

Even though Team USA is strong favorite to take home gold, LeBron James knows there are no easy games in the Olympics, with many challenging opponents at Paris 2024.

“There’s a lot of great teams right now,” James said, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. “Obviously, Canada and Germany. I like the battle that Greece has had. We had Serbia in our group play and we know what they’re capable of. Australia as well. We’ve got to be ready.”