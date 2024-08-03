France clash with the USA for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Women's Olympic Volleyball group stage. American fans can catch all the action live, with detailed kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

France are set to face the USA in the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball group stage. Make sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on match times and streaming options in the USA, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

The United States kicked off the tournament with a nail-biting loss to China, but rebounded in a thrilling contest to secure their first win against a formidable Serbia team. This hard-fought victory positions the U.S. favorably for the final match day, where they will vie for qualification.

However, the Americans face a daunting challenge ahead, as they prepare to take on the host nation, France. The French squad, with no margin for error, will undoubtedly go all out, knowing that only a win will keep their hopes alive. For the U.S., another victory would bolster their chances of advancing, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

When will the France vs USA match be played?

France are set to take on the USA in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Women’s Olympic Volleyball group stage on Sunday, August 4th, at 7:00 AM (ET).

France vs USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch France vs USA in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball showdown between France and the USA, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Catch all the action on NBC, USA Network, DIRECTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and E!