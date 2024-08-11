Get ready for an unforgettable experience as the Paris 2024 closing ceremony sets the stage for a spectacular finale to the Olympics. Check out all the details on how to watch the closing ceremony live in the USA right here.

Where to watch Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony for free in the USA: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony is shaping up to be an unforgettable event, packed with unique performances and surprises. To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this highly anticipated finale of the Olympic Games in the USA.

[Watch Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

As the Paris 2024 Olympics draw to a close, sports fans are left with a treasure trove of unforgettable moments and highlights. Team USA has shone brightly throughout the Games, capturing victories across numerous disciplines and amassing over 100 medals in total. This impressive haul underscores the nation’s dominance and sets the stage for future athletic prowess.

Looking ahead, attention will soon shift to the 2028 Olympics, which are set to take place in Los Angeles. While Paris 2024 bids farewell with a collection of cherished memories, the upcoming Games promise to bring a new wave of excitement and anticipation. Don’t miss the final moments of this historic event as it wraps up, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in Olympic history.

When will the Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony match be played?

Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place this Sunday, August 11. The show will start at 3:00 PM (ET).

Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony in the USA

Get set for an electrifying Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony. Tune in to Fubo (free trial). Other options: Peacock and NBC.