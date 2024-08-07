Poland face USA in the 2024 Men's Olympic Volleyball semifinals. USA supporters can catch all the action live with convenient kickoff times and streaming options available, ensuring they won't miss a moment of the excitement.

Poland vs USA: Men's Olympic Volleyball 2024

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as Poland takes on the USA in the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball semifinals. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates, tip-off times, and streaming options available in the USA—this is one event you won’t want to miss!

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as two top contenders vie for a spot in the gold medal match. Team USA, fresh off a hard-fought victory over Brazil in the quarterfinals, aims to continue their stellar run from the group stage. The American squad’s resilience and skill will be put to the test in what promises to be an electrifying clash.

Awaiting them are the formidable Polish team, a global volleyball powerhouse. Poland, who secured third place in the last Nations League, are determined not to fall short again. With their eyes set on the final, the Poles are prepared to leave it all on the court in pursuit of victory. This high-stakes semifinal is poised to deliver unforgettable action as both teams battle for a coveted spot in the final.

When will the Poland vs USA match be played?

Poland and the USA are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown in the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball semifinals, set to take place on Wednesday, August 7, at 10:00 AM (ET).

How to watch Poland vs USA in the USA

Don’t miss the thrilling 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball clash between Poland and the USA, streaming live on Fubo (with a free trial available). For complete coverage of the action, catch the match on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, and E!