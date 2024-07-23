Uzbekistan U23 are set to face off against Spain U23 in their first Matchday of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising a thrilling showdown. This comprehensive preview has you covered, highlighting key players to watch and detailing how to catch all the action, whether on TV or through live streaming services available in your country.
[Watch Uzbekistan U23 vs Spain U23 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Men’s soccer at the 2024 Olympic Games is set to be a highlight, with numerous teams ready to deliver thrilling performances across Parisian stadiums. Leading the charge are Spain U23, a top contender for the gold medal, looking to replicate their recent Eurocup success. The Spanish squad, brimming with confidence, aims to dominate the tournament.
Their opponents, Uzbekistan U23, are eager to make waves with a squad built on the foundation of the team that shocked the world at the U20 World Cup in Argentina. The Uzbek side is determined to upset the favorites and carve out their own path to glory. Both teams promise to bring intense competition and unforgettable moments to the Olympic stage.
Uzbekistan U23 vs Spain U23: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
Uzbekistan: 6:00 PM
USA: 9:00 AM (ET)
Uzbekistan U23 vs Spain U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player, France MAX
Germany: ZDF Sport, Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, TVE La 1, Eurosport 2 Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK
Uzbekistan: Uzsport TV
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO.