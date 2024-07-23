Uzbekistan U23 face Spain U23 in the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, and U.S. fans won't want to miss a moment of the action. Get all the details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country right here.

Uzbekistan U23 are set to face off against Spain U23 in their first Matchday of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising a thrilling showdown. This comprehensive preview has you covered, highlighting key players to watch and detailing how to catch all the action, whether on TV or through live streaming services available in your country.

Men’s soccer at the 2024 Olympic Games is set to be a highlight, with numerous teams ready to deliver thrilling performances across Parisian stadiums. Leading the charge are Spain U23, a top contender for the gold medal, looking to replicate their recent Eurocup success. The Spanish squad, brimming with confidence, aims to dominate the tournament.

Their opponents, Uzbekistan U23, are eager to make waves with a squad built on the foundation of the team that shocked the world at the U20 World Cup in Argentina. The Uzbek side is determined to upset the favorites and carve out their own path to glory. Both teams promise to bring intense competition and unforgettable moments to the Olympic stage.

Uzbekistan U23 vs Spain U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

Uzbekistan: 6:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan – IMAGO / Imaginechina

Uzbekistan U23 vs Spain U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player, France MAX

Germany: ZDF Sport, Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, TVE La 1, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

Uzbekistan: Uzsport TV

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO.