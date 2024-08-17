Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 1

Arsenal and Wolverhampton will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Discover the different of ways to catch every moment, whether through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services available in your country.
Arsenal, one of the Premier League‘s top contenders, kicks off their campaign with high expectations after two consecutive seasons of near-misses. Despite leading the standings for much of the past two years, the Gunners were ultimately overtaken by Manchester City in the final stretch, finishing as runners-up. This season, Arsenal are determined to change the narrative and aim for both domestic and international success, starting with a strong opening performance.
Their first challenge comes against Wolverhampton, a team that showed significant improvement last season. After a rough start that saw them battling relegation, Wolves turned things around in 2023/2024 and now have their sights set on more ambitious goals. Arsenal know the importance of beginning their title quest with a victory, especially against a rejuvenated opponent like Wolverhampton.
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (August 18)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
USA: 10:00 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, RTL
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Max TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SABC Plus, SuperSport OTT 4, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, USA Network