Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 1

Arsenal will receive Wolverhampton for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Arsenal and Wolverhampton will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Discover the different of ways to catch every moment, whether through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Arsenal, one of the Premier League‘s top contenders, kicks off their campaign with high expectations after two consecutive seasons of near-misses. Despite leading the standings for much of the past two years, the Gunners were ultimately overtaken by Manchester City in the final stretch, finishing as runners-up. This season, Arsenal are determined to change the narrative and aim for both domestic and international success, starting with a strong opening performance.

Their first challenge comes against Wolverhampton, a team that showed significant improvement last season. After a rough start that saw them battling relegation, Wolves turned things around in 2023/2024 and now have their sights set on more ambitious goals. Arsenal know the importance of beginning their title quest with a victory, especially against a rejuvenated opponent like Wolverhampton.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 18)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

USA: 10:00 AM (ET)

Wolverhampton Pablo Sarabia – IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, RTL

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Max TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SABC Plus, SuperSport OTT 4, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, USA Network

Advertisement