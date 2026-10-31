Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Premier League game on October 31, 2026

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 9 of the 2026-27 Premier League season. With both clubs looking to respond to recent setbacks, find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Chelsea vs Manchester United Tournament Premier League Date Saturday, October 31, 2026 Time 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the USA

In the United States, the match will be broadcast live on USA Network in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Fans can stream the English-language broadcast through Fubo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Manchester United for free?

Fans in the United States may be able to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge looking to recover from consecutive setbacks. Xabi Alonso‘s side lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on October 24 before exiting the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout defeat against Liverpool. The Blues sit fifth in the league standings and need a strong result to stay in contention for the Champions League places.

Chelsea players during the penalty shootout during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United arrive under even greater pressure. Michael Carrick‘s team suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth on October 25, extending their difficult run and leaving them 16th in the table. United have struggled to find consistency, and another loss would increase scrutiny on Carrick as he attempts to turn the team’s season around.

Advertisement

Chelsea will look to Cole Palmer for creativity after the midfielder returned from suspension, but the hosts have injury concerns of their own. Joao Pedro is expected to miss the game with a thigh injury, while Reece James and Emiliano Martinez are also unavailable. Morgan Rogers could lead the attack, with Palmer operating behind him to create chances.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Mike Penders; Jorrel Hato, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Josh Acheampong; Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Geovany Quenda; Danny Welbeck.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot; Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans; Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Bryan Mbeumo.

Advertisement

What time is the Chelsea vs Manchester United match?

Chelsea vs Manchester United kicks off on Saturday, October 31, at 8:30 AM ET in the United States. The Premier League Matchweek 9 fixture will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England.