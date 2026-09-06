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Rams’ Puka Nacua receives encouraging injury update heading into Week 1 vs 49ers

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua receives a promising injury update pointing toward his availability for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Puka Nacua of Los Angeles Rams.
© David Jensen /Getty ImagesPuka Nacua of Los Angeles Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams will open their season against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 as they look to get off to a strong start and surpass last NFL season’s accomplishments. To that end, they received major news regarding Puka Nacua‘s injury.

As the Rams get ready to open their season against the 49ers in Australia this week, the status of Nacua received an update that leaves him on track to play in Week 1 despite his situation, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

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“Rams WR Puka Nacua, who has been dealing with psoas soreness and also could be facing potential discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy for previous off-the-field behavior, is expected to play in Week 1 vs. the 49ers, per HC Sean McVay,” Schefter posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Nacua’s situation

Currently, a lawsuit has been filed against Nacua. It is alleged that Nacua bit a woman and her friend, in addition to making antisemitic comments during the incident.

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

Nacua voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility to improve his behavior. Meanwhile, the psoas injury — affecting a deep core muscle connecting the lumbar spine to the femur — allows walking and bend.

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The biggest concern remains a potential suspension. He has been involved in several incidents, including live streaming from the locker room, which violates NFL rules. The NFL continues to investigate Nacua and could sanction him under its personal conduct policy.

Nacua’s performance

Nacua has put up strong production for the Rams. Over the last three seasons, he has played in 44 games, recording 313 receptions for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns. Last year, he recorded 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also adding one rushing touchdown.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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