According to various reports, Julián Álvarez is set to leave Manchester City and move to LaLiga.

In the past two weeks, the 24-year-old striker has been very outspoken about his lack of playing time at Manchester City. Known as “La Araña,” Julián Álvarez is one of world soccer’s serial winners, having won every major championship a player can achieve at such a young age.

Still, Álvarez has been in the shadow of Erling Haaland, and with the way Pep Guardiola is setting up the new season, Álvarez is likely to continue playing the role of a super sub.

Now, according to Gastón Edul and various other outlets, Julián Álvarez is set to move to LaLiga and play for Atlético de Madrid.

Atlético de Madrid in for Julián Álvarez

According to César Merlo, Julián Álvarez will be transferred to Atlético de Madrid and will sign a five-year deal with the Spanish club. For Álvarez, this move will make him the team’s primary striker from the start.

At the Champions League level, Álvarez will continue to play on the biggest stage of European club football. Atlético de Madrid has been pursuing the Argentine striker for some time now, and the transfer fee is expected to be in the $70 million range.