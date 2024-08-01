Julián Álvarez wants to be in the spotlight, and he won’t achieve that at Manchester City, where the talented striker is in the shadow of Erling Haaland. Despite calls for more playing time, it looks like Álvarez’s role at City is that of a valuable backup option.

Álvarez’s numbers at the club are very good, despite sometimes having to make do with fewer minutes: 36 goals in 103 games and a winner of six championships, including a UEFA Champions League.

Now a report from Jorge indicates that he could be making a big move to PSG in the summer. The details are not clear yet, but the two parties will be meeting soon.

Julián Álvarez to PSG

According to Baravalle, next week PSG will meet with the Manchester City brass to discuss a possible move for the Argentine. PSG has been the refuge of many players looking for the spotlight or wanting to stay in it, including Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Edinson Cavani.

PSG is trying to rebuild their squad following the departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. Julián Álvarez is seen as the start of a new project focusing on youthful players ready to take the Paris side to their elusive UEFA Champions League.