Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been hit with an unusual sanction from the Premier League.

Manchester City have been officially penalized by the Premier League for a series of irregularities over the past 24 months, resulting in a fine of approximately €2.5 million. The key issues cited were delays in returning to the pitch for the second half of matches, largely attributed to Pep Guardiola’s halftime speeches.

Manchester City have frequently been the team most delayed in returning to the field after halftime in recent Premier League seasons, with delays of up to three minutes reported in some matches.

These delays have been penalized due to their impact on television agreements, broadcast schedules of major networks, and the overall disruption of those holding the rights to the competition. Guardiola acknowledged being informed about the issue during preseason and did not deny that his team’s delays were a recurring problem.

“Yes, I read the news recently. I’ll have to shorten my halftime speeches,” Guardiola said humorously, reflecting on the penalties imposed by the Premier League. This issue of delays have occurred for Manchester City in 22 of the last 76 Premier League matchdays.

Erling Håland #9 of Manchester City speaks with manager Pep Guardiola during a hydration break in the first half of a pre-season match against Chelsea. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Upcoming matches for Manchester City

After the victory 4-2 over Chelsea in their last preseason friendly, the real action begins. Manchester City will play Manchester United in a derby at Wembley on Saturday 10 for the Community Shield final, marking the start of their season. Guardiola’s team will then play Chelsea, Ipswich, and West Ham in their opening Premier League fixtures.

The opening match of the Premier League will be played between Manchester United and Fulham on Friday, August 16 and the best match of the first round will be played on Sunday 18 between Manchester City and Chelsea.