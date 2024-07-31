The footballer is uncertain about his career's future if he remains with the City squad.

Manchester City bought him for €100 million, and now he could be set to play alongside Dibu Martinez at Aston Villa

The 2024/25 season will be one of the most significant in Aston Villa‘s history, marking their return to the Champions League after more than four decades since their title in the 1981/82 season. With Dibu Martinez’ team set to face Europe’s giants, they are looking to bolster their squad by potentially bringing back one of their standout players from recent years.

Recent reports from English media suggest that Unai Emery, the head coach of Aston Villa, is closely monitoring Jack Grealish‘s situation at Manchester City. The creative midfielder has seen a reduction in his role under Guardiola and may be considering a move.

Aston Villa could be an excellent option for Grealish, given that it was where he truly shined and caught the attention of Pep Guardiola and the City Group, leading them to spend over €100 million to sign him. According to TEAMtalk, the only way Aston Villa could bring Grealish back would be through a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

However, the club will need to carefully assess its finances, as Grealish’s market value remains quite high. If Aston Villa proceeds with the acquisition, they will need to ensure a strong season in both the Champions League and the Premier League, aiming for high finishes in both competitions.

Jack Grealish of Manchester City celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Manchester, England.

Grealish has seen a reduction in his role at Manchester City

Jack Grealish’s role has significantly diminished, and despite being a starter in the Champions League, he experienced a season finale similar to Julian Alvarez. Records show that he played just 90 minutes combined across the last seven matches of the season for Manchester City.

This also led to his exclusion from Gareth Southgate’s final squad for Euro 2024, marking another setback for a player who has been one of England’s standout performers over the past five years.

A return to Aston Villa could mean more playing time and the chance for Grealish to rediscover the form that once dazzled, disrupted defenses, and helped shape the current success of the Villans. It could also open the door for a comeback to the national team in future convocations, especially with fresh blood in the coaching staff.

Aston Villa are looking to strengthen their squad for the Champions League

Moussa Diaby‘s departure to Saudi Arabia leaves a significant void at Aston Villa, a role that Grealish could potentially fill. The major signing this transfer window has been Amadou Onana, a central midfielder who joins after an impressive season with Everton.

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa celebrates the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at London Stadium on March 12, 2023 in London, England.

Additionally, several young talents have joined Aston Villa, including Ian Maatsen, Enzo Barrenechea, Lewis Dobbin, Samuel Iling-Junior, and Cameron Archer. However, it seems unlikely that any of them will secure a starting spot immediately, as Grealish could potentially do.