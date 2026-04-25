What happens if Tottenham win, tie or lose vs Wolves today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 34?

Tottenham travel to Molineux Stadium for a critical Premier League Matchday 34 fixture against Wolverhampton. In a shocking turn of events for the North London club, this season has transformed into a desperate fight to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Spurs have endured a nightmare campaign, currently sitting 18th in the table with just 31 points (7 wins, 10 draws, 16 losses). Their situation grew more dire following Nottingham Forest’s 5-0 thrashing of Sunderland, a result that allowed Forest to pull away from the drop zone.

This leaves Tottenham locked in a two-way duel with West Ham (33 points) to decide who will occupy the final relegation spot. While Burnley (19th, 20 points) and Wolves (20th, already relegated) seem destined for the drop, Tottenham’s fate hinges on today’s results.

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What happens if Tottenham win vs Wolves?

If Spurs secure three points on the road, they will reach 34 points, momentarily leapfrogging West Ham to move into 17th place. However, because West Ham are playing Everton simultaneously, Tottenham’s final standing at the end of the day will depend on the Hammers’ result in London.

Xavi Simmons celebrates a goal for Tottenham vs Brighton. (Getty Images)

What happens if Tottenham and Wolves tie?

A draw does little to help Tottenham’s cause, as gaining only one point would keep them in 18th place. This result only gains value if West Ham lose to Everton; in that case, Robert De Zerbi’s men would move within one point of safety with four matches remaining.

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What happens if Tottenham lose to Wolves?

A defeat is the worst-case scenario for Tottenham. Should they fall to the bottom-ranked Wolves, Spurs would remain at 31 points and would be forced to pray for an Everton victory over West Ham to keep the gap at two points. If West Ham win while Tottenham lose, the Hammers would pull five points clear, leaving Spurs in a massive hole with time running out.