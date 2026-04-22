Chelsea fire Liam Rosenior but reportedly face lower fee, Calum McFarlane takes over

Chelsea are done with Liam Rosenior. On Wednesday, the Blues confirmed in a statement they’re firing the manager after only fourth months since his arrival, with Calum McFarlane taking over as interim head coach.

Rosenior was in charge of Chelsea for only 23 matches, with 11 wins, two draws, and 10 losses across all competitions. His departure comes after a disappointing losing streak, with the London side losing its last five matches with no goals scored.

Before the club’s official announcement, football.london reported Chelsea would have to pay Rosenior around £24M (€28M) to fire him, since he was under contract until 2032. However, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Rosenior’s firing won’t be that expensive.

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“Chelsea had included a break clause into Liam Rosenior contract and will not pay out full salary for next years, fee to be lower,” Romano wrote on X.

Club statement: Liam Rosenior — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 22, 2026

Rosenior’s short-lived stint with Chelsea

Rosenior, 41, was hired in January as the club had recently parted ways with Enzo Maresca. In only his second game at the helm, Chelsea lost to Arsenal in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals, eventually getting knocked out with another loss in the second leg.

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While his Premier League tenure started well with a streak of games avoiding defeat, Chelsea were humiliated by PSG in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League round of 16, losing 8-2 on aggregate.

But the Blues’ recent Premier League form simply sealed Rosenior’s fate: a 1-0 loss to Newcastle was followed by consecutive 3-0 defeats to Everton and Manchester City, respectively, with a 1-0 loss to Manchester United preceding another 3-0 defeat to Brighton, which turned out to be his last game in charge.

What’s next for Chelsea

Chelsea find themselves 7th in the 2025-26 Premier League standings after 34 games with 48 points, seven shy of Liverpool – who hold the last Champions League spot with a game in hand.

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On Sunday, the Blues face an opportunity to bounce back with an FA Cup semifinal clash against Leeds United. These will be Chelsea’s next Premier League fixtures: