Belgium vs Tunisia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Belgium vs Tunisia
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Saturday, June 6, 2026
|Time
|9:00 AM (ET) / 6:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, ViX
How to watch Belgium vs Tunisia in the USA
Fans in the United States can catch this marquee matchup live on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX, with multiple streaming options available.
With plenty of talent on the field and excitement expected from start to finish, this is a game you won’t want to miss.
Can I watch Belgium vs Tunisia for free?
Fans can stream this highly anticipated contest through Fubo’s 5-day free trial, allowing them to watch live before committing to a subscription.
The platform carries the network airing the event nationwide, giving fans throughout the United States access to every key play and pivotal moment in real time.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Belgium and Tunisia continue their World Cup preparations with a valuable tune-up match that could offer clues about both teams’ chances in the tournament.
Led by Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium is eager to bounce back from a disappointing showing in Qatar 2022, while Tunisia arrives as a well-organized side capable of testing any opponent.
Both teams will be looking to build momentum ahead of the World Cup. Don’t miss this intriguing clash as Belgium and Tunisia make their final preparations for soccer’s biggest stage.
Anis Ben Slimane of Tunisia – Christian Bruna/Getty Images
Belgium vs Tunisia: Predicted Lineups
Belgium (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Meunier, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Witsel, Rankin; Lukebakio, Vanaken, Moreira; Lukaku.
Tunisia (4-4-2): Chamakh; Valery, Talbi, Rekik, Abdi; Skhiri, Belhadj Mahmoud, Khedira; Ben Slimane, Gharbi; Chaouat.
What time is the Belgium vs Tunisia match?
The match kicks off today, June 6, at 9:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 9:00 AM
Central Time: 8:00 AM
Mountain Time: 7:00 AM
Pacific Time: 6:00 AM