Where to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Chelsea will play against Aston Villa in a highly anticipated Matchday 13 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

Aston Villa and Chelsea are set to clash in a Premier League showdown with major implications for both sides. Villa, who began the season strong, have seen their form dip in recent weeks, leaving them outside the European qualification spots. For them, a win is crucial to get their campaign back on track.

However, standing in their way are Chelsea, who have been steadily improving despite occasional struggles. With 23 points, the Blues currently sit third in the standings and are eager to secure all three points to maintain their push for the top.

When will the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match be played?

Chelsea will take on Aston Villa this Sunday, December 1, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 13. Kickoff is set for 8:30 AM (ET).

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options:USANetwork, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.