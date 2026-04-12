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Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea receive Manchester City in a Matchday 32 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City

Chelsea will face off against Manchester City in a Matchday 32 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

A marquee showdown headlines this weekend’s Premier League slate, as Manchester City and Chelsea collide in a matchup loaded with urgency and title-race implications. City enter the weekend sitting second on 61 points with a game in hand, trailing leaders Arsenal by nine.

On the other hand, Chelsea’s 48 points leave them just one back of Liverpool for a coveted Champions League spot. With both sides needing a full three points to keep pace in their respective battles, anything less than a win could prove costly in what shapes up as a must-deliver clash.

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester City match be played?

Chelsea play against Manchester City this Sunday, April 12, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 32. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Estevao of Chelsea – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Estevao of Chelsea – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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