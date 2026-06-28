In which city and stadium are Canada vs South Africa playing today? Attendance, weather for 2026 World Cup game

Two of the 2026 World Cup's biggest surprise teams collide as Canada and South Africa battle for a place in the Round of 16.

Canada and South Africa meet in the Round of 32 after both teams produced remarkable group-stage campaigns at the 2026 World Cup. They’ve never faced each other in tournament history, and what happens today will determine whether Canada or South Africa keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Canada advanced after drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, crushing Qatar 6-0, and narrowly losing 2-1 to Switzerland. Those performances allowed the Canadians to reach the knockout stage for the first time in the nation’s history.

South Africa, meanwhile, emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. Bafana Bafana finished second in Group A, eliminating teams such as South Korea and Czechia to book a place in the Round of 32. Joao Pinheiro will be the referee for South Africa vs. Canada today.

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What city is hosting Canada vs South Africa?

Canada and South Africa are playing in Inglewood, California. The city is part of the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area and is hosting the first match of the knockout stage.

What stadium are Canada vs South Africa playing in?

The match will be played at Los Angeles Stadium. The venue is best known around the world as SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams. It is also scheduled to host next season’s Super Bowl, making it one of the premier sporting venues in North America.

What is the expected attendance for Canada vs South Africa?

A crowd of 70,492 fans is expected for today’s Round of 32 clash. With Canada chasing another historic milestone and South Africa looking to continue their Cinderella run, the atmosphere in Los Angeles is expected to be outstanding.

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What is the weather forecast for Canada vs South Africa?

The forecast calls for a temperature of 22°C (71.6°F), with only a 10% chance of rain and humidity around 63%. However, the weather is won’t have any impact on the match because Los Angeles Stadium is a covered venue, ensuring ideal playing conditions regardless of the forecast.