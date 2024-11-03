Where to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United will face Chelsea in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Manchester United vs Chelsea online

In a high-stakes Premier League showdown, two of the Big Six square off as Chelsea and Manchester United clash, each chasing crucial points but with different ambitions. Chelsea, currently sitting with 17 points, aim to capitalize on Manchester City’s recent stumble and close the gap at the top of the standings.

On the flip side, Manchester United, in the midst of a transitional period following Erik ten Hag’s exit, looks to build on last week’s confidence-boosting 5-2 Carabao Cup victory over Leicester. With just 11 points and a 13th-place league standing, United are desperate to stabilize their Premier League campaign and regain momentum.

When will the Manchester United vs Chelsea match be played?

Manchester United face Chelsea this Sunday, November 3, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 10. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Chelsea’s Mykhaylo Mudryk – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.