Declan Rice celebrates Arsenal’s Premier League title with reminder of his phrase vs Man City

On matchday 33, Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2–1 at home, where Declan Rice was seen saying the intriguing phrase: “It’s not done.” However, the Citizens were unable to beat Bournemouth, and as a result, the team managed by Mikel Arteta was crowned 2025–26 Premier League champion, confirming the midfielder’s words.

Through his official Instagram account, Rice posted a photo alongside some of his teammates with the message: “I told you all.. it’s done,” accompanied by a trophy emoji and a heart.

With one matchday remaining in the season, the Gunners sit four points ahead of Manchester City, a lead that is mathematically unassailable for Pep Guardiola’s side. The last time Arsenal were crowned champions was in the 2003–04 season.

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Declan Rice was one of the key players in this team’s strong campaign. Although one match still remains, he managed to score 4 goals and provide 5 assists for his teammates throughout the season.

This title race is going down to the wire. 👊 pic.twitter.com/XHITjrssy9 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 19, 2026

Arsenal now turn focus to the Champions League

With the domestic title now behind them, Mikel Arteta’s squad has fully shifted its focus to the biggest prize in European soccer. The Gunners are set to clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Arsenal will be looking to join the list of unbeaten Champions League winners.

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Only a select few English teams have achieved ‘the double’ of winning the domestic league and the European Cup in the same season, and Arsenal are determined to etch their names into that elite history by lifting their first-ever Champions League trophy.