Manchester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 24, 2026

Manchester City receive Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in the Matchday 38 of the 2025/2026 Premier League. The Citizens are looking to finish as high up the table as possible against the Europa League champions who want to cap off a historic season for themselves. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Manchester City vs Aston Villa Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time 11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Peacock

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the USA

Fans in the United States looking to watch this highly anticipated matchup will need Peacock Premium, as the streaming platform will be the exclusive home for the live broadcast.

With plenty of excitement surrounding this clash and key points at stake, supporters won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

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Can I watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa for free?

Viewers in the United States hoping to watch this highly anticipated matchup will need a Peacock Premium subscription, as the platform holds exclusive streaming rights for the live broadcast.

Unlike other streaming services, Peacock does not currently provide a free trial, meaning fans will need an active subscription to catch every minute of this crucial clash.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The 2025-26 Premier League season comes to a close with a marquee showdown between Aston Villa and Manchester City, two clubs that have spent the year among England’s elite. Although neither side enters the finale with a trophy still on the line, both remain determined to secure the strongest finish possible.

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Villa arrive riding the momentum of a landmark Europa League triumph, adding another major international title to the club’s growing legacy and looking to cap off a memorable campaign with one more statement result. City, meanwhile, lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but still viewed the season as one that fell below their lofty standards.

Sunday’s clash will carry extra emotion at the Etihad, as it marks the final game in charge for legendary manager Pep Guardiola, who is expected to close out his remarkable era with one last victory.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa – Maja Hitij/Getty Images

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Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Trafford: Nunes, Stones, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, Bernardo; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Marmoush.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Bizot; Bogarde, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Bailey, Rogers, Sancho; Abraham.

What time is the Manchester City vs Aston Villa match?

The match kicks off today, May 24, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM