Why is Bukayo Saka not playing today for Arsenal vs Man City in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 33?

Bukayo Saka won’t be playing for Arsenal in their game against Manchester City. As the Gunners try to retain the lead in the standings, the ace winger will be watching the Premier League Matchday 33 game from the outside.

The reason for Saka’s absence is a lingering Achilles injury, which has caused the winger to miss all games since the EFL Cup final, precisely against Manchester City, on March 22. Saka is undoubtedly one of the best players on the Arsenal roster.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described Saka’s issue as something of “days not weeks” but this has spanned for a month now. The fact is Noni Madueke will once again have to come in and try to produce the best results in Saka’s absence. Follow all things related to Manchester City vs Arsenal live here.

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This match could decide the winner of the 2025-2026 Premier League

While the Premier League is a league format, this feels like a final, even though five games will remain after this. However, this could very well decide who wins this year’s edition. Arsenal have 70 points in 32 games, while City have 64 in 31 outings.

The Premier League trophy is present at the Etihad ahead of Man City vs Arsenal. 🏆



[@LaurensJulien] pic.twitter.com/c6c1Lidfm2 — Man City Fever (@mancityfever2) April 19, 2026

This means that if Manchester City win, they would have 67 points, just three below Arsenal, but with one game in hand that, if City win (vs. Crystal Palace), would put them at first place due to goal difference.

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How’s the recent history between Arsenal and Man City?

Man City won the latest game between the two less than a month ago for the EFL Cup final with a comfortable 2-0 thanks to a Nico O’Reilly brace. In the first half of the Premier League, they drew 1-1 at the Emirates.

There was a span, from October 17, 2020 to April 26, 2023, where City won eight games in a row. The most one-sided game between the two teams in recent memory was a 5-1 victory for Arsenal on February 2025.