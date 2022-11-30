Group F of the Qatar 2022 World Cup should also have a close ending on Matchday 3. Canada will finish their path being already eliminated with a battle against Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
Canada took part of this tournament thanks to their great journey in the qualifiers. However, they weren’t able to be at the level required by this sort of competition, being eliminated after just two games. Their loss vs Belgium wasn’t deserved, but they couldn’t keep up that performance in the 4-1 defeat vs Croatia that sent them out of Qatar.
Morocco are on the other end when it comes to expectations. They started off well with a 0-0 tie with the Croatians, and they improved that with an upset victory over the Belgians. That means they only need to focus on themselves now given another win will put them in the round of 16.
Canada vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time
Canada will battle with Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Thursday, December 1.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (December 2)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 2)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 2)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 2)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Canada vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live, MTV India SD
Belgium: Tipik, Canvas, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport
Brazil: Canais Globo, Globo, GloboEsporte.com
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, New World Sport2
Canada: RDS App, CTV App, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN1, CTV, TSN App
Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, TD +, Sky HD
Croatia: HRTi
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal del Futbol, Teleamazonas, CNT Play
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, GTV Sports+, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
India: MTV India SD, JioTV, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
Netherlands: NPO Start, Canvas, NPO 2
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Sport 2
Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP2
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: New World Sport2, SuperSport GOtv Football, RTS 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup 2, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 142
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3
South Korea: SBS Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: SVT Play, Kunskapskanalen
Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, TRT Spor, SRF Play, SRF info, RTS Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport2
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, Sling, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com
