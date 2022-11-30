Canada will close out their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a clash vs Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Matchday 3. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Canada vs Morocco: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

Group F of the Qatar 2022 World Cup should also have a close ending on Matchday 3. Canada will finish their path being already eliminated with a battle against Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Canada took part of this tournament thanks to their great journey in the qualifiers. However, they weren’t able to be at the level required by this sort of competition, being eliminated after just two games. Their loss vs Belgium wasn’t deserved, but they couldn’t keep up that performance in the 4-1 defeat vs Croatia that sent them out of Qatar.

Morocco are on the other end when it comes to expectations. They started off well with a 0-0 tie with the Croatians, and they improved that with an upset victory over the Belgians. That means they only need to focus on themselves now given another win will put them in the round of 16.

Canada vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time

Canada will battle with Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Thursday, December 1.

Canada vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

