Canada vs Morocco: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Canada are ready to face Morocco at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The Canadians had a good strategy but they failed to win a single game during the tournament. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Canada were lethal during the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, but during the Group Stage in Qatar they failed to win a single game, although Alphonso Davies was able to set a unique record for Canada in this type of tournament.

Morocco dealt a heavy blow in a recent win against Belgium, they were the Group F underdogs but now things have changed for the Moroccans.

Canada vs Morocco: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Time: 10:00 AM (ET)
Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Canada vs Morocco: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Canada vs Morocco: Storylines

Canada had a good debut against Belgium, they were close to drawing that game but the attack was not enough to break the Belgians. The most recent game for Canada was a painful loss against Croatia 4-1 and with that result the Canadians were eliminated.

Morocco drew a game against Croatia 0-0 and that was the first sign that the Moroccans had a good defense and were ready to do anything to play in the Knockout Stage. During the second Group Stage game, Morocco won against Belgium 2-0 in what was another big upset against a 'favourite'.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Canada vs Morocco in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and Peacock, and other options to watch the game in the US are SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Sling, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.

Canada vs Morocco: Predictions And Odds

Canada are underdogs with 3.60 odds that will pay $360 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they want to win their first World Cup game. Morocco are favorites with 2.05 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds. The best pick for this QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Canada 3.60 Draw 3.40 Morocco 2.05

* Odds via BetMGM.