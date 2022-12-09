Croatia got their place in the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after their great victory over Brazil. Here we will show you which have been the funniest memes and reaction of Internet users.

Croatia had a difficult game facing Brazil in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022. The Europeans defeated the South Americans, getting their place in the semifinals after winning 4-2 on penalties. Here we will show you the funniest memes and reactions from Internet users about this game.

The first half was hard fought, with few scoring situations but with Croatia having a little more ball but without creating clear situations. The second half had a Brazil attacking much more and with more aggressiveness against a Croats that was waiting to counterattack. Livakovic saved the Europeans on several occasions.

The game had to go to extra time, where finally Brazil were able to break the tough resistance of the Croatian team. Neymar, with a great play almost at the end of the first extra time, scored the 1-0. However, with only 4 minutes remaining in the game, Petkovic equalized the game where the Europeans/South Americans achieved their passage to the semifinals.

Croatia semifinalist: Funniest memes and reactions

One of the main focuses of Internet users was the blonde hair of the Brazilian players, which made it difficult to identify them. The other was the excellent goal scored by Neymar with which the Brazilians went 1-0 up after extra time. Here we show you the funniest memes and reactions.