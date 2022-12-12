France will play against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

France and Morocco will face each other at the Al Bayt Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the second of the semifinals and two teams that have proven to be very solid throughout the tournament will face each other. On the one hand there will be France, the last champions, who seek to defend the title obtained in Russia 2018. So far, they have won all their games (except against Tunisia, against whom they used an alternative team) and they want to continue with this good performance.

They will face the big surprise of Qatar 2022, Morocco who were not even expected to make it past the group stage. However, not only did they do it, but they were also leaders and then they eliminated two historic ones like Spain and Portugal. They are the first Africans in a semi-final and, of course, they also want to be in a final.

France 's probable lineup

Lucas Hernandez, who suffered a tear his first game for Australia, is the only absentee from France, who would play for a team equal to the one that beat England.

France 's possible lineup: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Morocco's probable lineup

Walid Cheddira received two yellow cards against Portugal and will be suspended for the semifinal. Aguerd, if he is in good conditions, would replace Romain Saiss who was retired with an injured on Saturday’s game.

Morocco's possible lineup: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

