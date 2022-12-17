Lionel Scaloni has found himself prepared to lead Argentina to a World Cup final against France, having helped bring out Lionel Messi's finest performances. Here, find out how many titles he has in his managerial and playing career so far.

The Argentine national team is managed by Lionel Scaloni, who is also a former professional soccer player. When the Argentine Football Federation summoned him in 2018, he was working out in a hotel gym in Spain. That night, he put together his first senior team. He was initially appointed temporary manager for a trial run of two matches.

Four years later, Scaloni finds himself prepared to lead his country to a World Cup Final against France, having helped bring out Messi's finest performance for the South Americans and ending their 28-year championship drought by winning the Copa America in 2021 in Brazil. It marked the debut of the group now known as "La Scaloneta". It's safe to say that the 44-year-old coach is the most well-liked person in the nation.

He has been so effective that his contract was extended until 2026 before the tournament even began. With the exception of Marcelo Bielsa in 2002, no World Cup-winning manager for Argentina has ever been re-hired. The absolute faith of both the squad and the fans in their coach is a testimonial to his tremendous popularity.

Lionel Scaloni player titles by year

Scaloni's versatility allowed him to play both right defense and right midfield. Over the course of 12 seasons in La Liga with three different clubs, he racked up 258 games played and 15 goals, with the bulk of those appearances coming with Deportivo de La Coruña in Spain. In addition, for a long time, he was an integral part of the Italian league with Lazio and Atalanta.

Number Year/Season Team Trophy 1. 1997 Argentina FIFA World Youth Championship 2. 1999-00 Deportivo de La Coruña La Liga 3. 2001-02 Deportivo de La Coruña Copa del Rey 4. 2002 Deportivo de La Coruña Supercopa de España

Lionel Scaloni managerial titles by year

Scaloni played for Argentina from 2003 to 2006, earning seven appearances, and was a member of the team that competed in the 2006 World Cup. Soon after, he switched careers and became a manager, most notably guiding his country to the Copa America championship in 2021.