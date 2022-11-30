After a disappointing group stage for Mexico in Qatar 2022, Gerardo Martino is out of the national team. Who are the potential candidates to take the job towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The rumors have finally come true: Gerardo Martino is no longer Mexico's national team coach. The Argentinian confirmed his exit after being eliminated from Qatar 2022, but who are the potential candidates to take this job and work towards the next FIFA World Cup?

Mexico ended a long streak of seven consecutive tournaments going to the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022. After they got eliminated in the group stage, of course Gerardo Martino was the first person to be judged for it.

Even though they won against Saudi Arabia, El Tri was eliminated due to goal difference. Now, Gerardo Martino announced he won't be returning to Mexico and the national team is looking for a new coach.

Who are the potential candidates to coach Mexico's national team?

In the press conference after Matchday 3, Gerardo Martino confirmed what everyone already knew: he won't continue as Mexico's national team coach after being eliminated from Qatar 2022.

"I'm responsible for this failure we have today," said Martino in press conference. "My contract with the Mexican Football Federation expired when the referee ended the match, nothing else."

With this move, Mexico's national team is looking for a new coach to take the job and work towards the next FIFA World Cup, which will be played in Canada, United States and in their own soil.

Miguel Herrera

Could Miguel Herrera return to El Tri? He coached the team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup and left good sensations, but he made a mistake and got into a fight against a Mexican commentator, so he was fired after the tournament. He just recently left Tigres, so he's available to take the job.

Guillermo Almada

Guillermo Almada is probably the strongest candidate to take the national team. He just recently won the Liga MX title with Pachuca with a team full of young Mexican stars, including Luis Chavez, who shined against Saudi Arabia.

Jaime Lozano

Jaime Lozano coached Mexico's U-23 national team in the 2021 Olympics in Tokio. He managed to get the squad in the podium with the third place, so fans are asking for an opportunity for the former midfielder in order to work with the players and build a younger squad for 2026.

