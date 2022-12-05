Morocco play against Spain at Lusail Iconic Stadium for the Round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the us below.

Morocco vs Spain: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Morocco are ready to face Spain at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Round of 16 game will take place at Education City Stadium. The Spanish were lethal during a single game, until now they were not as favorites as before. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Morocco are one of the underdogs that made it to the Knockout Stage, they are here thanks to their hard work during the group stage.

Spain are dangerous, but they won just one Group Stage game against Costa Rica in what was a lopsided 7-0 victory.

Morocco vs Spain: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Morocco vs Spain: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Morocco vs Spain: Storylines

Morocco won their first Group Stage game against Belgium 2-0 in what was a big upset and a display of their strong offense power. But before that win they drew against big favorite Croatia, 0-0.

Spain won against Costa Rica 7-0, and it was fun to see Spain score all those goals, but after that they didn't win another game. Spain drew against Germany 1-1 and then lost against Japan 1-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Morocco vs Spain in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Round of 16 will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and Peacock, and other options to watch the game in the US are Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Morocco vs Spain: Predictions And Odds

Morocco are underdogs with 6.25 odds. Spain are favorites at 1.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.70 odds.

BetMGM Morocco 6.25 Draw 3.70 Spain 1.60

* Odds via BetMGM.