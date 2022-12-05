Morocco will face Spain in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Morocco vs Spain: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

For the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, Spain and Morocco, one of the teams that have surprised this World Cup, will face against each other. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

The Moroccan team was one of the great surprises of the World Cup. Although what Japan did got all the attention (and for good reason, since they were first in a group with two world champions), Morocco was no less spectacular. Nothing less than first of a group where Belgium and Croatia were also.

Of course, they want to continue making history thanks to their good performances, and for that they will have to beat the tough Spanish team. Luis Enrique's team suffered a bit in the game against Japan as a victory for Costa Rica against Germany would have left them out. However, they managed to get through and now they will have this tough game against the Moroccans.

Morocco vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

Morocco will play against Spain for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, December 6 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (December 7)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 7)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 7)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 7)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Morocco vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Play, Public Television, DeporTV

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: MTV India HD, T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, Tipik, Één

Brazil: SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: TSN3, TSN.ca, TSN4, RDS, TSN App, RDS App, TSN1, TSN5

Costa Rica: Teletica Channel 7, ViX, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TUDN, Sky HD

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: DR1, dr.dk, NRK1

Ecuador: Teleamazonas, Soccer Channel, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: sportschau.de, Das Erste, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

India: Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV

International: FIFA+

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: Abema TV, Fuji TV

South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: TUDN, ViX, Canal 5 Televisa, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca 7, Las Estrellas, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: NRKTV, NRK1

Poland: TVP1, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, TVI, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1, HRT 2

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, DStv App

Spain: TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es, World Goal

Sweden: C More Sweden, NRK1, Discovery+, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport maximum 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

