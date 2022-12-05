For the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, Spain and Morocco, one of the teams that have surprised this World Cup, will face against each other. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
The Moroccan team was one of the great surprises of the World Cup. Although what Japan did got all the attention (and for good reason, since they were first in a group with two world champions), Morocco was no less spectacular. Nothing less than first of a group where Belgium and Croatia were also.
Of course, they want to continue making history thanks to their good performances, and for that they will have to beat the tough Spanish team. Luis Enrique's team suffered a bit in the game against Japan as a victory for Costa Rica against Germany would have left them out. However, they managed to get through and now they will have this tough game against the Moroccans.
Morocco vs Spain: Kick-Off Time
Morocco will play against Spain for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, December 6 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (December 7)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 7)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 7)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 7)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Morocco vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Play, Public Television, DeporTV
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: MTV India HD, T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, Tipik, Één
Brazil: SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, Globo
Cameroon: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: TSN3, TSN.ca, TSN4, RDS, TSN App, RDS App, TSN1, TSN5
Costa Rica: Teletica Channel 7, ViX, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TUDN, Sky HD
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: DR1, dr.dk, NRK1
Ecuador: Teleamazonas, Soccer Channel, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: sportschau.de, Das Erste, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
India: Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV
International: FIFA+
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE 2
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: Abema TV, Fuji TV
South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: TUDN, ViX, Canal 5 Televisa, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca 7, Las Estrellas, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: NRKTV, NRK1
Poland: TVP1, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, TVI, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1, HRT 2
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, DStv App
Spain: TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es, World Goal
Sweden: C More Sweden, NRK1, Discovery+, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport maximum 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
