Netherlands and Argentina clash off on Friday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

The Netherlands and Argentina will meet at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Knockout Stage soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 10th overall meeting. Interestingly, the Netherlands are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a win on four occasions so far, while the Argentina men's national team have won three times to this day. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on July 9, 2014, and it ended in an Argentina win after penalties at the 2014 World Cup Semifinals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to decide who will face the winner of the Croatia vs Brazil matchup in the Semi-Finals.

Netherlands vs Argentina: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 9, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Netherlands vs Argentina: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Netherlands vs Argentina: Storylines

The Netherlands had to beat the USMNT 3-1 to get to the Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals. Meanwhile, Argentina set up a meeting with the 2018 runners-up after overcoming Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 26, 1974, and it ended in a 4-1 victory for the Oranje in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting Quarter-Finals clash, we will see who will qualify or miss out on the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Netherlands vs Argentina in the U.S.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals game between Netherlands and Argentina, to be played on Saturday, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, will be broadcasted in the United States. Other options include UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Telemundo.

Netherlands vs Argentina: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Argentina. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 2.20 odds to progress to the next round. The Netherlands, meanwhile, have 3.50 odds to cause an upset in this match, while a tie would result in a 3.20 payout.

BetMGM Netherlands 3.50 Tie 3.20 Argentina 2.20

* Odds by BetMGM