The Brazilian icon took to Instagram to congratulate the Argentine national team on its third World Cup title. Apart from praising Lionel Messi, Pele also remembered the late Diego Maradona.

Argentina's success at Qatar 2022 made noise in every corner of the planet. The world was happy to see Lionel Messi win the FIFA World Cup for the first time, especially Brazilian legend Pele.

The three-time World Cup champion showed the utmost respect for the Argentine star and his team, despite Brazil's soccer rivalry with La Albiceleste. On Instagram, O Rei praised Messi while remembering the late Diego Maradona.

Pele also took a moment to recognize Kylian Mbappe, who had a World Cup to remember despite France's defeat in the final, and Morocco, who went further than predicted in Qatar.

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn't fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It's great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling now," Pele wrote.

It's certainly a great gesture by one of the most prominent sports figures in the world. Pele is the winningest player in World Cup history, having won the tournament on three occasions with Brazil. Far from letting that go to his head, he continues to show respect for other nations and new generations.