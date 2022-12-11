Morocco have become one of the biggest surprises in World Cup history. However, their amazing campaign isn't over and a famous astrologer foresaw the African team could go all the way in Qatar 2022.

Morocco have become the first African team ever to reach the semifinals in World Cup history. Now, the sky is the limit when they face the reigning champions, France, in what should be a thrilling matchup at Qatar 2022 with a ticket to the final on the line.

Morocco are playing in their sixth World Cup at Qatar 2022 and they have the historic distinction of being the first African country which won a game in the World Cup. That happened in 1986 at Mexico when they defeated Portugal (3-1) at Tres de Marzo Stadium in Zapopan. Now, they're also the first African team ever in the semifinals.

Almost no one believed Morocco could win Group F against tough rivals such as Belgium, Croatia and Canada. However, there's a famous astrologer who clearly saw this coming and even more. Continue reading to find out this amazing prediction and what does it say about the African team winning the World Cup.

Astrologer predicted an Arab team might win the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Lebanese astrologer Leila Abdellatif is known for her different predictions about many subjects. So, prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, she foresaw many shocking events which have been fulfilled during the tournament.

For example, the astrologer predicted on her YouTube channel that Saudi Arabia would produce a major upset during the World Cup. In the first game of Group C, they defeated Argentina with an amazing comeback (2-1).

The other big prediction by Leila Abdellatif was related to Morocco's historic performance. "There is an Arab team that will qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup 2022. I have a feeling it might be Morocco". When they eliminated Portugal in the quarterfinals, thousands of fans congratulated her.

After that incredible prediction, the big question came towards the future of Morocco. Can they win the World Cup? The Lebanese astrologer was way more cautious about that one: "I just wish them the best of luck."

