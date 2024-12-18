Where to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Southampton and Liverpool will face each otherin a quarterfinal showdown of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup. The match will be available on various broadcast platforms, and here’s everything you need to know to catch the action as both teams vie for a spot in the next round.

[Watch Southampton vs Liverpool online in the US on Paramount+]

The Carabao Cup presents a clash of extremes as Premier League leaders Liverpool take on bottom-placed Southampton. Liverpool, fresh off a 2-2 draw with Fulham, remain at the summit of the league and continue to deliver performances that energize their supporters. Now, they aim to bring that same intensity to the cup competition.

On the other side, Southampton, entrenched in a battle for top-flight survival, view this as an opportunity to chase silverware. While clear underdogs, they understand that anything can happen in a knockout match and will look to stun the Reds with a spirited effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Southampton vs Liverpool match be played?

Southampton face Liverpool for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup quarterfinal this Wednesday, December 18. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Adam Armstrong of Southampton – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Advertisement

Southampton vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reveals which two opponents 'scared’ him the most

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Southampton and Liverpool live in the USA on Paramount+.