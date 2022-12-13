The match between Argentina and the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022 was one of the most intense in this FIFA World Cup so far with tons of yellow cardes handed by referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

Qatar 2022: How many yellow cards were shown in Argentina vs. the Netherlands?

Argentina and the Netherlands have a huge rivalry and the quarterfinals in Qatar 2022 were the prove of it. In their matchup, both squads received tons of yellow cards handed by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz in one of the most intense games so far.

The quarterfinals in Qatar 2022 gave a very exciting match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Both squads tried its best to get the victory, showing pure passion in every single ball disputed.

Argentina won the game in penalties thanks to a great performance by Emiliano Martinez. But the game was very tough for both parties and with a record of yellow cards handed to both squads.

How many yellow cards were shown in Argentina vs. the Netherlands?

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz was in charge of the quarterfinals game between Argentina and the Netherlands. Unfortunately, he was unable to control the game and the players started fighting against each other on the field.

The first yellow card handed by Mateu Lahoz was given in the 31st minute to Walter Samuel, Argentina's coaching staff. Then, the referee lost control and both squads were punished by the referee.

A total of 18 yellow cards were given in the match between Argentina and the Netherlands, 10 for the South Americans and 8 for the Europeans. At the end, Lahoz gave a red card to Denzel Dumfries during the penalty shootout due to the 2nd yellow card to the right back.

Here is the complete list of yellow cards handed during the quarterfinals between Argentina and the Netherlands:

Walter Samuel (31') - Argentina's coaching staff

Jurrien Timber (43')

Marcos Acuna (43')

Cristian Romero (45')

Wout Weghorst (45+2')

Memphis Depay (76')

Lisandro Martinez (76')

Steven Berghuis (88')

Leandro Paredes (89')

Lionel Scaloni (90') - Argentina's manager

Lionel Messi (90+10')

Nicolas Otamendi (90+12')

Steven Bergwijn (91') - ET

Gonzalo Montiel (109') - ET

German Pezzella (112') - ET

Denzel Dumfries (128') - Penalty shootout

Denzel Dumfries (129') - Penalty shootout (2nd yellow = red)

Noa Lang (129') - Penalty shootout

Play with Bolavip - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Predictor!

Qatar 2022 is ending and Bolavip has made a FIFA World Cup Predictor! Here you can select which countries will advance to the big final and see if yout simulation is correct. Click right here to play it and share your results with your friends!

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.