Fernando Santos' side is set to take on Switzerland in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Portugal and Switzerland tie in the round of 16?

Portugal is ready to make a deep run at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fernando Santos’ team began the tournament with a hard-fought win over Ghana 3-2, then a solid performance against a disappointing Uruguay 2-0, and ended group play with a shock defeat to South Korea 2-1.

Switzerland also had a solid first round and only finished in second in Group G due to having scored less goals than Brazil. The Swiss edged Cameroon 1-0, then fell to Brazil 1-0, and played an epic 3-2 win over Serbia.

Now both teams are looking to make history in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

What happens if Portugal ties to Switzerland?

Knockout games cannot end in a tie and are decided in extra time or penalty kicks. Portugal could play a quarterfinal showdown with the winner of Spain and Morocco.

Despite boasting a talented team over the last 20 years, Portugal have never really lived up to their billing, placing fourth in 2006 but not going past the round of 16 in their last three World Cups.