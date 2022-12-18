The 2022 World Cup Closing Ceremony took place just before the final between Argentina and France. One of the singers in the show was Ozuna. Here, check out what is his song for the tournament.

The 2022 World Cup Closing Ceremony took place just before the final between Argentina and France. The show, which only lasted 20 minutes, was praised by fans on social media, which were also wondering what Ozuna's song was for the tournament.

Unlike other tournaments, FIFA released a soundtrack for the World Cup in Qatar. One of the songs was performed by Davido and Aisha, which is called ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together.’

Another song for the tournament was ‘Light the Sky’ performed by Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal. However, known reggaeton artist Ozuna also was in the closing ceremony singing. Here 's his song.

Ozuna’s song for 2022 Qatar

The song from Ozuna for the 2022 World Cup is called “Ahrbo,” which means “welcome” in the colloquial Qatari language. According to FIFA, the message is “unity” and “brotherhood.” It was written by Ozuna himself and French-Congo rapper Gims, who also performs the song.

Where is Ozuna from?

Ozuna is a multi-award winning Puerto Rican artist. He is known for combining different musical styles, such as reggaeton and trap, primarily, but also reggae, bachata, and moombahton.