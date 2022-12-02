Alisson had been Tite's goalkeeper during the first matches in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Brazil. However, he won't start the final game of Group G against Cameroon. Read here to find out the reasons behind this shocking decision.

Brazil have clinched a ticket to the Round of 16 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and only a disaster could prevent them of being the first place in Group G. However, that is not official yet because a win by Switzerland against Serbia with huge goal differential might shake things up towards the next stage.

Brazil are one of the best teams so far in the tournament after beating 2-0 Serbia in the opener and 1-0 Switzerland in the second match. They have six points and a tie or a win against Cameroon would make them winners of Group G. That makes a huge difference because the runner-up will face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Round of 16.

During the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Alisson Becker was the man for Tite as goalkeeper, one of the most important positions on the field. That's why the decision to bench him comes as a huge surprise with a tough rival like Cameroon.

Why is Alisson Becker not playing in Brazil vs Cameroon?

Alisson Becker is one of many players who get a break in order to be ready for the Round of 16 matchup which most certainly will be against South Korea on Monday, December 5. Though he's not starting, the goalkeeper is indeed available to come from the bench.

Ederson, Manchester City's goalkeeper, gets the call in a crucial game for Brazil's future in the tournament. The formula is very simple. First place will face South Korea and runner-up gets Portugal in a tremendous clash very early in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

