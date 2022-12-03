Argentina take on Australia aiming to keep their FIFA World Cup aspirations at Qatar 2022 alive. Therefore, many wonder why Angel Di Maria is not starting for Lionel Scaloni's team.

Angel Di Maria started in all three group stage games at Qatar 2022 for Argentina, but he will be on the bench when La Albiceleste face Australia in the Round of 16. Considering this is a crucial game for Argentina's World Cup hopes, it took many by surprise.

Though Lionel Scaloni's men started the tournament on the wrong foot, the team arrives in the knockout stages in high spirits. After losing to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi and company claimed consecutive defeats against Mexico and Poland.

While in the latter fixture we've seen the best performance of Argentina in this competition, as the team shone and comfortably secured the win, it also took a toll on the team ahead of the Australia game.

Why is Angel Di Maria not starting for Argentina against Australia

Angel Di Maria is not starting for Argentina against Australia due to muscle overload. The Juventus winger, who had been subbed off against Poland, continues to feel discomfort. However, there's still a chance we see Di Maria come on in the second half.

