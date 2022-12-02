Casemiro has been one of the best players in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Brazil, but he won't start the final game of Group G against Cameroon. Read here to find out why Tite took this surprising decision.

Casemiro has been one of the best midfielders in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After Brazil were hit by huge injuries (Neymar and Danilo), the Manchester United star became the leader of a team which are seen by many as the greatest candidate to hoist the trophy for a sixth time in history.

Brazil started the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Serbia. That match was incredibly difficult, especially during the first 60 minutes. However, Casemiro was a key piece to decide that battle thanks to two goals by Richarlison. Then, on the second game against Switzerland, Casemiro scored to give his team a 1-0 hard fought win.

Though Casemiro's transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid has taken him out of the spotlight, the truth is the 30-year old is having a fantastic World Cup in Qatar. That's why thousands of fans are surprised of not seeing him in the starting lineup to face Cameroon.

Why is Casemiro not playing in Brazil vs Cameroon?

Brazil have clinched a ticket to the Round of 16 and only a disaster against Cameroon might prevent them of first place in Group G. That's why coach Tite has decided to make a lot of changes in his starting lineup to give some players much needed resting time.

Casemiro is just one of many players who get a break in order to be ready for the Round of 16 matchup which most certainly will be against South Korea on Monday, December 5. That's just three days ahead. Though he's no starting, the midfielder is indeed available to come from the bench.

