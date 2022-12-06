The Fulham left-back was one of the USMNT’s best performers at the FIFA World Cup and has gained a lot of interest from clubs.

Antonee Robinson is one of the first of many USMNT players reaping the rewards of a strong World Cup. The Fulham left back was instrumental in getting the United States to the round of 16 with his imposing runs down the left and his service abilities.

Many international journalists praised Antonee Robinson for his quick thinking and ball control. Now according to reporter Ekrem Konur, “Jedi” as Robinson is known, could be counting his Fulham days.

Robinson has gained interest from two top teams from the Premier League and Serie A, here are the teams interested in Antonee Robinson.

Antonee Robinson could be Newcastle or Inter Milan bound?

According to Konur, Newcastle United might push for Antonee Robinson during the winter transfer window with a near $16 million transfer on the table. Newcastle is a club on the rise as the Premier League side looks to crack European positions this season.

The other club interested in Jedi is Inter Milan, the last rumor was that the Serie A giants were ready to spend up to $20 million on the left back. If Robinson were to sign for Inter it would be ironic as he had a transfer to AC Milan blocked in 2020 due to a reported heart rhythm irregularity.

Robinson has played 83 matches and scored 5 goals for Fulham in three seasons. He also has 2 goals in 33 caps for the USMNT.