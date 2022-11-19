France will play against Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the beginning of their title defense after Russia 2018. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream free in the US.

France vs Australia: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

The defending champions will finally start their journey since France will battle Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

France arrive to Qatar as a Top 3 favorite to take the title. Even though history suggests its very complicated to repeat, they have enough weapons to do so after Russia 2018. Kylian Mbappé will have to take on more responsibilities, given the injury that left Karim Benzema out. But even with that unfortunate issue, Didier Deschamps has plenty of options to put together a contending team.

Australia will try to steal one of the qualification spots taking into account they don’t start as candidates. They share group D also with Denmark and Tunisia, so both European squads seem set to advance to round of 16. Although the Australians showed a lot of resilience to qualify in their playoff game against Peru. Any point they could rescue here will work marvelously for their hopes to be a surprise challenger.

France vs Australia: Date

France will clash with Australia on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, November 22. The game will be played at Al Janoub Stadium.

France vs Australia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch France vs Australia in the US

The game between France and Australia on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network, and FOX Sports App.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.