France play against Australia at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

France and Australia meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on November 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The defending champions start the tournament without a key player. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup potential lineups.

France are big favorites to reach the Knockout Stage in Qatar and fight to win another big title, but they suffered a blow after losing Karim Benzema.

Australia are ready to try their luck again in a World Cup, they have a squad with good defenders and some top forwards that can score goals against any national team.

France probable lineup

France are lethal with their forwards, one of the most feared players is Mbappe, but in case things don't work out with him, Griezmann will be in charge of finishing plays and scoring goals.

Benzema will be missed, he has scored 37 goals for France in 97 caps, but Giroud is also a key player and he will be available to play against Australia. Giroud has scored 49 goals in 114 caps since 2011.

This is the likely France’s lineup for this game: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Aurélien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.

Australia probable lineup

Australia are not big favorites, but they have a good defensive system led by Aziz Behich, he is a veteran with 53 caps and plays for Dundee United.

Leckie is the most experienced forward on Australia's national team with 73 caps and 13 goals, he is the most goal-scoring player in the squad.

This is the likely Australia’s lineup for this game: Mathew Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Bailey Wright, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Ajdin Hrustic, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin.