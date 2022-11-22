Argentina have conceded a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their Qatar 2022 debut. Therefore, many started to wonder whether Lionel Messi and company are already out of the FIFA World Cup.

When Argentina arrived in Qatar 2022, the big question was whether they'd have what it takes to win the FIFA World Cup trophy. However, a defeat can change the whole outlook, which is why many wonder whether they're already out of the tournament after their shocking loss to Saudi Arabia.

Well, Argentina are not eliminated yet, the group stage has just started and there's still a lot to be played for. Lionel Messi and company have two games left, which is why they still control their own destiny.

Things would be much easier, though, if they hadn't lost in their debut. While Lionel Scaloni's men must do their own part, it would be better for them if a series of results turn out to pave their way towards the knockout stage.

Argentina remain on pace for a knockout stage berth, and the best is that they still depend on themselves. By winning their next two games, first against Mexico and later vs. Poland, they'd have one foot in the round of 16.

Poland and Mexico have yet to face off. For Argentina, it would be better if they draw. But even if there's a winner, the task remains the same: they'd have to win their two remaining fixtures.

There could be three teams tied with 6 points, and in that case, the tiebreaker criteria would come into play. Therefore, Argentina need to claim all 6 points and score as many goals as possible while conceding as little as possible to secure their chances.

Even in the event Argentina fail to win one of their remaining games, they could still make the World Cup knockout stage. However, another group stage defeat would nearly leave them out of the tournament. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

