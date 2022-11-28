Poland and Argentina will clash at the Stadium 974 for the last matchday in Group C of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, you will find out the probable lineups for this crucial game.

Poland and Argentina will face-off at the Stadium 974 for a spot in the knockout stage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. As both teams came to win in the last game, these two national teams will have to do the same for this match to make it into the last 16 of the tournament. Here you will find out all the information about the probable lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Poland won 2-0 over Saudi Ariba to stay alive in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Now, first place with four points at the standings, the Eagles will have to stay focus and avoid any mistakes against Argentina to keep with the good performance and clinch the first place of Group C.

On the other side, Argentina won 2-0 over Mexico and got their confidence back to stay on track at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Same case as Poland, the CONMEBOL side are dependent on what they could do on this matchup to qualify for the knockout stages. If the team managed by Lionel Scaloni doesn't win, they will have to see other results.

Poland Probable Lineup

There aren't any reported players who are injured nor suspended for the Eagles, so the team managed by Czesław Michniewicz will probably make the starting lineup the same as the starters that won the game against Saudi Arabia. However, its unclear until a few hours before the game starts.

Poland's probable starting lineup: Wojciech Szczesny; Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski; Krystian Bielik, Grzegorz Krychowiak; Piotr Zielinski, Arkadiusz Milik, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Lewandowski.

Argentina Probable Lineup

The main changes that Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni started for the matchup against Mexico will probably stayed the same for this crucial matchup as well. With Marcos Acuña, and Alexis Mac Allister as starters, as well as Enzo Fernandez as well in the midfield for the Albiceleste.

Argentina's probable starting lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña; Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul; Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez and Lionel Messi



